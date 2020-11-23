Many jobless Nevadans tighten holiday spending

This holiday shopping season comes at a not-so-festive time for the state’s economy, and many shoppers are feeling the impact.

Jennifer Salinas and her son John Salinas shop at Kohl's at 8671 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas resident Napath Harrell says a $400 bottle of perfume is on the top of her holiday wish list this year.

“That’s my splurge gift,” she said of the Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume from luxury fragrance designer Maison Francis Kurkdjian. This year, Harrell will be spending about $5,000 on gifts for friends and family.

Others like, Henderson resident Mikaela Cohen, said she’ll be spending less this year on Christmas.

“It’s been a financially difficult year on all of us, but we’re still managing to get gifts for one another,” she said. “I’ll be purchasing a lot of merchandise and apparel from local breweries for my husband, local bags of coffee and mugs for a few people on my list, as well as some home good type of gifts.”

Less spending ‘not surprising’

U.S. households are expected to spend an average of $1,387 on holiday gifts this year, down 7 percent from last year, according to Deloitte’s 2020 annual holiday survey.

“The lower projected holiday growth this season is not surprising given the state of the economy,” said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte’s U.S. economic forecaster, in a statement.

Nevada’s economy is struggling with a high unemployment rate, and a rising number of COVID-19 cases is contributing to shaky consumer confidence. People are spending less on holiday gifts than prior years and steering clear of crowded one-day, in-person shopping bonanzas, like Black Friday.

Nevada’s 12 percent unemployment rate in October was higher than the national rate of 6.9 percent. State data shows 174,274 Nevadans are receiving unemployment insurance as of Nov. 14, like Cohen.

Cohen was laid off due to COVID-19 in March and hasn’t found a new job.

“With my unemployment running out soon, money is a little tight this year to be spending frivolous amounts on gifts,” she said. Still, Cohen said she plans on spending most of her holiday budget supporting local, small retailers this year.

Gifting

Not everybody is hurting, though.

Analysts from PricewaterhouseCoopers found that 42 percent of shoppers surveyed will continue to spend the same as last year. The PwC holiday outlook also found that millennial shoppers — those between 25 and 38 years old — will spend the most money this holiday season because “many of them moved home to live with family at the start of the pandemic, while still being employed.”

Sally Rapp, of Las Vegas, said she plans to spend the same for her family this year, about $200 to $500 for each of her kids.

“We’re looking at useful things that they can use when they are camping.”

Bennie Hollis, of Las Vegas, said he’ll be spending more money this year, up $300 from last year, for gifts.

“We’ll be getting power vehicles for the kids, shoes, clothes, typically things,” said Hollis.

The National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group in the U.S., said shoppers are reversing a trend in previous years with their gift-buying.

“When folks responded to the (NRF) survey, we saw more emphasis on gift purchasing for friends and family, which would reverse a trend that we’ve seen in previous holiday seasons, where folks use Black Friday for the shopping deals as an opportunity to purchase household items or things for themselves,” said Retail Association of Nevada spokesman Bryan Wachter.

Bachman, from Deloitte, said high unemployment and economic anxiety will weigh on overall retail sales this holiday season.

Retailers “typically start seeing their first profits of the year” from Black Friday sales, said Wachter. And while big box stores are anticipating less foot traffic this year, less shoppers could be the death knell for small mom-and-pop stores.

“Many have taken (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and are trying their hardest to stay alive,” said Wachter. “With COVID, it’s going to be a hard year for many of these stores at a time when so much is stacked against them. A good fourth quarter will allow them to continue in existence.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.