Business

Nevada sees highest US year-over-year credit card debt growth

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2018 - 5:58 am
 

Xenophon Peters, a founding partner at Las Vegas-based law firm Peters and Associates, has seen a roughly 20 percent increase in bankruptcy filings in the last couple of years.

He said a majority of bankruptcy filings in Las Vegas were mortgage-related only 10 years ago, but a new offender has emerged in the valley. Today, more than half the filings Peters sees are related to credit card debt.

A large number of Nevada residents have been struggling to curb their credit card debt, according to a recent study from consumer and business credit reporting agency Experian. The report said Nevada had the highest year-over-year growth in credit card debt in the U.S., with 9.3 percent growth in the second quarter of 2018 from the same period last year. That growth was well above the national average of 6.6 percent. The state has about $7.44 billion of credit card debt, according to the report.

Nevada’s booming population is likely the biggest contributing factor for this growth, said John Luis Alcantara, a wealth management adviser at The Alcantara Financial Group in Las Vegas.

Clark County reported that its population was nearly 2.25 million in August 2017, a 10 percent increase from the 2.04 million residents in 2010. Alcantara said some of those new residents might be bringing in credit card debt from other states.

“Moving from out of state to Nevada or Las Vegas is a very expensive project for a lot of people,” he said. “When you can’t afford it, a credit card has to come out.”

Many of those new residents are spending money on homes; builders closed 9,400 sales in Clark County in 2017, the most in almost a decade, according to Home Builders Research.

Florida and the District of Columbia, two of the other places with the highest credit card debt growth, also have some of the fastest-growing populations in the U.S., according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida’s population grew 11.34 percent between 2010 and 2017, while the district’s grew 14.7 percent.

The cumulative costs associated with purchasing a house can take new homeowners by surprise, said David Mann, a wealth management adviser at Northwestern Mutual in Las Vegas.

“A new home purchase has a down payment and closing costs, but there are a lot of other additional costs,” Mann said. “That’s always going to disrupt finances. You might have a few weeks off between jobs. Then you have to buy new appliances, new furniture. … You’re more likely to build up credit card debt during times like that.”

All 50 states saw some increase in credit card debt in Experian’s report. Mann said this could be due to the current state of the economy.

“As the economy is doing better, people loosen up in terms of how they handle money,” he said.

Historic troubles

Credit card debt has been a common problem for Nevada residents for a number of years, according to Michele Johnson, executive director for the Financial Guidance Center in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas has always been high (ranking) in the U.S. with the amount of delinquent debt we have,” she said. “I don’t think it’s surprising that we’re first” in this Experian ranking, published Aug. 7.

One report from Chicago-based credit reporting agency TransUnion from the second quarter of 2011 named Nevada as the state with the highest credit card delinquency rate, the percentage of borrowers who are 90 days or more past due. Another analysis by Experian found Las Vegas had the lowest average credit scores in 2011, ranking 136th among 143 American cities.

Mann said he’s seen credit card debt trends rise and fall in the 20 years he’s worked in the industry.

“It was very much out of control going into the pre-financial credit bubble,” Mann said. “Unfortunately, I’m seeing Nevadans mirror those pre-credit bubble days. … The (spending) mentality has certainly become more lax in the last two years.”

Mann said when things are going well, people can “quickly forget about what can happen.”

Effects

High credit card debt can do more than just hurt credit scores, Alcantara said.

“You see an increase in bankruptcy filings,” he said. “It prohibits your ability to own a home. It prohibits your ability to put away money for retirement. All the stuff owns you.”

Peters said everyday expenses, like groceries and utility bills, have spiraled out of control in the bankruptcy filings he’s seen related to credit card debt.

“People feel that bankruptcy rates go down when the economy gets better, and they actually go up,” he said. “More credit is available to people, which drives consumer spending.”

But these risks don’t mean consumers should shy away from using a card, Alcantara said.

“In many cases, credit cards can be a great way for someone to get travel points or rewards points,” he said. “Credit cards can protect that person from compromising bank purchases … I think there’s a lot of reasons why credit cards can be very good.”

The best way to make sure credit cards are used correctly is to pay attention to spending habits, the Financial Guidance Center’s Johnson said. She suggested consumers with debt cut unnecessary expenses like a daily Starbucks coffee or ordering takeout for lunch.

Credit card debt “is easy to fall into,” she said. “We don’t spend enough time figuring out the disadvantages of a new purchase.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like