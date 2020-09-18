85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

New center aims to help businesses recover from COVID pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 6:18 am
 
Updated September 18, 2020 - 8:46 am

A new center that provides local businesses with help to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is opening Friday.

The Employ NV Business Hub is located inside the Vegas Chamber at The Smith Center for Performing Arts.

The hub, designed for Southern Nevada employers, will be staffed by workforce professionals to help connect businesses to resources such as funding, training, hiring, recruiting and more.

A consortium of business groups and state agencies helped develop the hub, including Workforce Connections, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Vegas Chamber, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

“The Vegas Chamber is proud to provide this new employment resource to all Southern Nevada businesses to help them hire new workers,” said Mary Beth Sewald, CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

A second Employ NV Business Hub is scheduled to open this fall inside the Sahara West Library.

“We are a local workforce development board driven by the needs of businesses,” Jaime Cruz, executive director at Workforce Connections, said in a statement. “We believe the new business hubs will be pivotal in helping local businesses recover and thrive again.”

The Employ NV Business Hub at the Vegas Chamber will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
2
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
3
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
4
Las Vegas gets look at some hotel COVID data, but what does it mean?
Las Vegas gets look at some hotel COVID data, but what does it mean?
5
‘Monday Night Football’ has big plans for Allegiant debut
‘Monday Night Football’ has big plans for Allegiant debut
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An exterior view of the offices of cybersecurity company NS8 in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, S ...
SEC charges former CEO of tech company with fraud
By / RJ

The former CEO of NS8, a Las Vegas-based cyberfraud prevention tech company, was arrested Thursday and is facing federal charges of falsifying bank statements to get money from investors.

Read More