New center aims to help businesses recover from COVID pandemic

A new center that provides local businesses with help to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is opening Friday.

The welcome sign dark at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A new center that provides local businesses with help to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is opening Friday.

The Employ NV Business Hub is located inside the Vegas Chamber at The Smith Center for Performing Arts.

The hub, designed for Southern Nevada employers, will be staffed by workforce professionals to help connect businesses to resources such as funding, training, hiring, recruiting and more.

A consortium of business groups and state agencies helped develop the hub, including Workforce Connections, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Vegas Chamber, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

“The Vegas Chamber is proud to provide this new employment resource to all Southern Nevada businesses to help them hire new workers,” said Mary Beth Sewald, CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

A second Employ NV Business Hub is scheduled to open this fall inside the Sahara West Library.

“We are a local workforce development board driven by the needs of businesses,” Jaime Cruz, executive director at Workforce Connections, said in a statement. “We believe the new business hubs will be pivotal in helping local businesses recover and thrive again.”

The Employ NV Business Hub at the Vegas Chamber will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.