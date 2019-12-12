NV Energy paying Reno $450K to keep its business

These kinds of deals come after 10 companies began efforts to leave NV Energy in 2018.

The famous Reno arch is seen on Virginia Street in downtown Reno. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

NV Energy is paying the City of Reno $450,000 to retain its business.

On Wednesday, the seven-member Reno City Council unanimously agreed to a five-year deal with NV Energy, in which the city agrees to not receive electric service from an alternate energy provider. The upfront payment from the utility will go toward the city’s Public Safety Center project, which would consolidate the city’s police headquarters, evidence storage and emergency dispatch into one facility.

NV Energy has been making moves to secure large customers over the past year, signing long-term agreement with entities like Allegiant Stadium, the Nevada System of Higher Education and Henderson. These deals come after 10 companies began efforts to leave NV Energy in 2018.

