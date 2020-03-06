Reno developer plans warehouse complex in West Henderson

Dermody Properties wants to build a 52.6-acre industrial park just south of Volunteer Boulevard near Henderson Executive Airport, according to city records.

Vacant land along St. Rose Parkway in west Henderson is seen Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Reno developer has drawn up plans for a big warehouse complex in a fast-growing area of Southern Nevada.

The west Henderson project would have four buildings totaling 868,205 square feet, plans show, all on a site that just last year was earmarked for hundreds of houses and apartments.

Located at the southern tip of the Las Vegas Valley, the west Henderson area has become a hot spot for development the past few years. Investors have built, started constructing or drawn up plans for dozens of projects, including apartment complexes, housing tracts, the Raiders’ practice facility and — an especially popular option — warehouses.

Dermody partner John Ramous, who oversees Nevada operations, said in an email Thursday that the company does not have “any information to discuss on this topic at this point.”

The project site is owned by longtime Las Vegas developer Larry Canarelli. Last year, his company filed plans to team with another developer on a project there featuring 290 single-family houses and 240 apartments, records show.

Canarelli declined to say whether he is selling the site to Dermody, noting that he is under a nondisclosure agreement. But he said the area “has changed so dramatically,” and the industrial complex is a better use for the land than a housing project.

“That property’s time has come,” he said.

Developers have been flooding Southern Nevada with warehouses in recent years, and the west Henderson desert has become a popular spot as other industrial pockets have become more congested. Real estate pros have cited the area’s proximity to Interstate 15, expanding infrastructure and — something any developer needs — available land.

West Henderson also is closer to Southern California than the warehouses of North Las Vegas, improving the odds that inbound truckers can drop off their products and get back before they have to take a rest period.

Panattoni Development Co., for instance, built an industrial facility in west Henderson now occupied by grocery chain Smith’s. It is building an Amazon distribution center and has unveiled plans for an industrial project next to the Raiders’ under-construction headquarters.

Gene Haas, founder of machine tool builder Haas Automation, bought 279 acres near Henderson’s airport last year from the city.

He drew up plans to build more than 4 million square feet of commercial space, including a $327 million manufacturing facility for his company.

