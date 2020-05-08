Some Las Vegas ATMs empty because of unemployment pay withdraws

As a record number of Nevadans receive unemployment insurance debit cards from Bank of America, some ATMs in the Las Vegas Valley are running low on cash.

As a record number of Nevadans seek and receive unemployment insurance debit cards, some Bank of America ATMs around the Las Vegas Valley are running low on cash.

Bank of America spokesman Andy Aldridge said the company is replenishing ATMs every day or two, excluding Sundays, but some locals are still reporting empty machines.

Las Vegas-area resident John Monks said he found the Bank of America near the Galleria at Sunset mall empty about three weeks ago.

“I pulled up and couldn’t take money out,” he said, adding that the next machine was stocked. “(The banks are) always busy now, with lines wrapped around buildings, out the lobby, and 10-deep at ATMs.”

There have been 440,761 initial unemployment claims filed in Nevada between Jan. 1 and May 2, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, and the state’s unemployment insurance debit cards are Bank of America branded.

The bank has roughly 220 ATMs in the Las Vegas market, and those connected to financial centers may be refilled faster than off-site machines.

Aldridge pointed out that those with UI debit cards don’t have to use Bank of America ATMs to access their unemployment insurance benefits.

Claimants receive a Bank of America debit card that allows them unlimited free cash withdrawal at any Bank of America, Allpoint ATM or MasterCard ATM. A full list of ATMs can be found on Bank of America’s website.

According to DETR’s website, it costs $1.25 to withdraw money with the UI debit card from out-of-network ATMs, and these ATMs may charge additional fee for using the machine.

For those who don’t want to rely on the debit card, DETR’s website says claimants can also receive benefit payments in the form of a paper check by contacting the Unemployment Insurance Support Services Office at 775-684-3802. Benefit payments by check may be delayed because of additional processing and mailing time.

