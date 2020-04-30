Sprouts Farmers Market offering grocery pickup in Southern Nevada

Customers can shop online and then retrieve their groceries at the valley’s shops.

Shoppers pick fresh produce at the Sprouts Farmers Market on North Stephanie Street in Henderson on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Sprouts Farmers Market has begun offering grocery pickup in Southern Nevada.

All of the company’s stores in Las Vegas and Henderson started providing pickup services as of Thursday, according to a news release. Customers can shop online and then retrieve their groceries at the valley’s shops.

Customers can plan same-day pickup or schedule pickup several days in advance, and they’ll receive a heads-up when their order is ready, the release said. A Sprouts employee will bring the groceries to a designated parking spot after the customer parks and checks in.

Shopping is available at sprouts.com/order or via Instacart in select ZIP codes.

The grocery pickup expansion also includes four stores in Salt Lake City; all locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, New Mexico; and all stores in Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Yuma, Arizona.

