Allegiant Stadium light ribbons illuminate Las Vegas sky

Allegiant Stadium will have no problem fitting in with a city famous for its bright lights.

The exterior lights are turned on at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.

The bright LED light strips accent various parts of the stadium’s exterior, giving it a presence in the midst of the dark, tinted glass, which reflects the lights of the Las Vegas Strip across Interstate 15 from it.

With just a few small sections to fill, the eventual completion of the light strips will mark the second milestone in the last week at the site.

The installation of the roof of the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football was completed last week, marking the full enclosure of the stadium.

With 100 days left until substantial completion of the stadium, work remains on track for the July 31 date, with paving operations, landscaping and the installation of a massive 135,000-square-foot video screen among the most noticeable tasks to be completed in the coming weeks in view from the exterior.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.



