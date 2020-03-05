Field lighting installation underway at Allegiant Stadium

Work crews have begun to hoist stadium lighting into the rafters of the $2 billion facility, expected to be complete by late July.

Crews have begun installing the interior lighting system at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Raiders)

As construction on Allegiant Stadium heads toward a planned summer completion, milestones continue to be reached.

The latest to be marked is the start of lighting installation at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium.

Work crews have begun to hoist the stadium lighting into the rafters, lining the east and west portions of the facility, as shown in a video posted Wednesday on the Raiders YouTube page. Each unit is affixed with eight lights, lined up in two rows of four.

As they install the lights, just above them are laborers continuing efforts to top off the stadium’s roof.

The video shows crew members walking on beams and safety netting a hundred feet above the stadium’s ground floor, as framing for the ETFE (translucent polymer) roof panels continues to be installed.

That installation process for the 7-acre roof began last month and is slated to be completed in May.

Scheduled to be substantially complete by July 31, the stadium will host its earliest officially announced event, a Garth Brooks concert, on Aug. 22.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.