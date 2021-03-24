Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down

If you drive by Allegiant Stadium and see the massive media mesh screen coming down, don’t be alarmed. It’s not going anywhere.

The screen, spanning 27,600 square feet in area, is being temporarily taken down in order to reposition the media mesh panels, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

Prismview, out of Logan, Utah, is the contractor on the project, while Summit Swing Stage will carry out the installation work.

The media mesh screen can display images on a portion of the stadium exterior facing Interstate 15, but not impede the view of those looking out from inside the stadium.

None of the supporting structural steel on the stadium will need to be modified as part of the work, but some of the clamps that hold the screens in place will need to be repositioned, according to the documents.

The video board that will stand 80 feet tall and stretch 345 feet long is the largest exterior sign at Allegiant Stadium.

After being installed last year, the sign underwent testing in September, but was never fully functional during the Raiders inaugural season at the stadium.

The original contract value for the screen’s installation was $603,834, according to building permits.

The stadium also features a marquee sign just to the north of the media mesh screen on Dean Martin Drive that has been in operation since before the stadium’s first event, the Raiders’ Sept. 21 game versus the New Orleans Saints.

The repositioning work has nothing to do with any issues related to impacts to traffic on I-15 or air traffic at McCarran International Airport, as the sign was part of the exterior sign package that was approved by the Clark County Board of Commissioners in November 2019.

The Nevada Department of Transportation had initial reservations about the screen and what its impacts could be to traffic on I-15, but those were addressed before the sign package was approved, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

“Initially, there were concerns that a large digital screen alongside Interstate 15 would create a glare,” Illia said. “However, after meeting with county officials, our concerns have since been addressed.”

Once complete, the screen will be among the largest free standing screens in the Las Vegas Valley. Resorts World features a 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower that went live in July. The sign that sits above the Harmon Retail Corner on the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue is 71 feet tall by 359 feet long, or 25,517 square feet in area.

Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision canopy that stretches 1,500 feet long and 90 feet wide covers 135,000 square feet and is the largest video screen in Southern Nevada.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.