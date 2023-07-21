Opening date set for In-N-Out, parking garage near Allegiant Stadium

Some more amenities are planned near Allegiant Stadium, with many planned to be open during the NFL season.

An artist rendering of what the WSKY Bar and Grill will look like, set to be located at ground level of Terrible Herbst’s parking garage across Polaris Avenue from Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Terrible Herbst.)

The first additions to the planned district around Allegiant Stadium are expected to come online next month.

A throwback style In-N-Out Burger located across from Allegiant Stadium is expected to open in time for the Raiders regular season kickoff.

Being constructed on the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, the 2,243-square-foot, 1940s-style In-N-Out is planned to open by the end of August, according to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Naft, who represents county District C, which includes the stadium and fast-food joint, said he’s excited for the In-N-Out to open, as it will mark the first business to do so since the stadium district was defined.

“This iconic project in the heart of the emerging stadium district helps set the tone for all that will follow,” Naft said. “I’m pleased to welcome them to the neighborhood.”

The design is slated to be similar to the first In-N-Out drive-thru built in 1948 in Southern California.

In anticipation of heavy traffic on game and event days, the In-N-Out features two drive-thru lanes, which can accommodate up to 53 vehicles total at a time. Additionally, due to the projected high volume of pedestrian traffic from stadium events, the restaurant will feature a pedestrian walk-up order area and large outdoor patio, with no inside dining room.

The next project to come online in the stadium district will be Terrible Herbst’s four-level parking garage that will feature a bar and a Starbucks on the ground level.

The 691-space parking garage is tentatively planned to open Aug. 28, well before the Raiders regular season home opener on Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Thor Herbst, management associate for Terrible’s.

The Starbucks will encompass 3,156 square feet at ground level and will open just after the first home game on Sept. 29.

The WSKY bar is planned to open Oct. 18, in time for the Oct. 21 UNLV-Colorado State football game and the Nov. 5 Raiders home game versus the New York Giants.

WSKY will feature a full bar and restaurant, 24-hour gaming, and two banquet spaces — one 1,327 square feet in size and the other being 2,104 square feet, that can be rented out for any occasion, Herbst said.

The food menu includes a variety of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches, entrees such as the WSKY salmon and Red Bird Jerk Chicken, steak frites, pizza and desserts.

There is another 3,947-square-foot space of the garage that will be filled with a yet-to-be-determined tenant at a later date, Herbst said.

The stadium district is defined as a 1¼-square-mile area surrounding Allegiant Stadium. As it stands now, the area is heavily industrial and commercial, but plans are to change it into an entertainment district with bars, restaurants and other amenities to enhance the area.

Reimaging the road layout in the area is also part of the plan, with the hope of adding complete street elements. Those include bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, wider sidewalks, more pedestrian crossings and narrower traffic lanes.

The stadium district is planned come into form over the next several years, with new additions to be added over time.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.