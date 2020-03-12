Roof panel installation begins on Allegiant Stadium

The first ETFE panels—short for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine based plastic— affixed to the roof near the north east portion of the $2 billion stadium were installed Monday.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium shows the initial installation of the first Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) panels near the north east portion of the $2 billion stadium on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The first roof panels were installed at Allegiant Stadium earlier this week, marking the start of the final process of the structure being fully enclosed.

The first ETFE panels — short for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — affixed to the roof near the northeast portion of the $2 billion stadium were installed Monday, as all eyes were on the stadium portion just below where the first Allegiant Stadium signage was being installed.

Raiders President Marc Badain confirmed the roof panel installation to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The panel is designed to give the stadium an outdoor feel during day games, as the games will be naturally lighted, in the comfort of a temperature-controlled facility.

The triangular-shaped portions of the first ETFE panels installed Monday mark the beginning of a process expected to last through May.

The panels are being laid on framing installed above a cable net consisting of 100 stainless steel cables that make up the roofing system. The stadium is almost fully fitted with the roof framing.

Panels are being placed like puzzle pieces, leaving some of the roof open so that some of the equipment within the stadium bowl can be lifted out by crane once the equipment is no longer needed.

The beginning of the roof panel installment allows the Raiders and the joint venture crew of Mortenson-McCarthy to breathe a sigh of relief, as the feature that has received the most attention over the past eight months. As the work crew was preparing to lift the cable-net system from the stadium floor to the roof in August, when stress of pulling the cables taut from several nodes lining the roof caused some bolts to break. Several teams of engineers analyzed and worked to solve the problem.

Having the stadium fully enclosed will leave one less issue, to deal with — the weather. A half-inch of rain fell in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, but crews readied the interior of the stadium, tarping off areas, such as suite areas, where rain damage could occur, as seen on a web camera mounted inside the stadium.

