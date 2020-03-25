Stocks up, down in tentative trading after rescue deal

The SP 500 was drifting between gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading, a day after packing a year’s worth of gains into Tuesday on expectations that Washington was close to a $2 trillion deal to aid the economy

A currency trader walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Asian stock markets gained Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised support to the struggling economy as Congress delayed action on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Asian stock markets gained Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised support to the struggling economy as Congress delayed action on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Security Officer Kevin Fitzgibbons rings the opening bell of the NYSE on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Stocks around the world rallied Tuesday amid expectations that Congress is nearing a deal to pump nearly $2 trillion of aid into the coronavirus-ravaged economy. (New York Stock Exchange via AP)

In this image provided by Robert Moran, Robert Moran, Managing Director at Mark J. Muller Equities, Inc., who normally works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, works in his home office in Millstone Township, N.J., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, because the floor is temporarily closed. Stocks are jumping in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday amid expectations that Congress is nearing a deal on a big coronavirus relief bill. (Courtesy Robert Moran via AP)

This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP)

NEW YORK — Stocks are limping along in tentative morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as a historic, worldwide rally downshifts dramatically after just a day.

The S&P 500 was drifting between gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading, a day after packing a year’s worth of gains into Tuesday on expectations that Washington was close to a $2 trillion deal to aid the economy. Tuesday’s 11.4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was its biggest since 1933.

Congress and the White House did announce an agreement early Wednesday, with the Senate possibly voting on it in the afternoon. Investors were anxiously waiting for this kind of aid, which will help blunt the blow to the economy as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Even optimists say the package provides just the second leg of three that markets need to regain lasting confidence. The Federal Reserve and central banks are also offering tremendous support by cutting interest rates and supporting lending markets, but investors say they need to see the number of new infections peak before they can feel comfortable knowing how deep the looming economic downturn will be.

The number of known infections has leaped past 435,000 people worldwide, and more than 19,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 111,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

With widening swaths of the economy shutting down and layoffs mounting, economists are sure a steep drop-off is coming. What’s unsure is how long it will last.

Wild swings recently

That uncertainty has led to wild swings in the stock market over the last month. The S&P 500’s 9.8% surge Tuesday was bigger than the index’s gains in nine of the last 20 years.

But the market has also had a couple days within the last few days that packed entire years’ worth of losses, including two days down 10.4%.

The uncertainty has carried over even to trading within a certain day or a certain hour.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. Within the first 30 minutes of trading it was up as much as 2.2% and down as much as 0.7%. The Dow was off 140 points, or 0.8%.

European markets initially jumped to strong gains, but they faded as the day progressed. Germany’s DAX was down 0.8%, and the French CAC 40 was up the same amount.

Even earlier on Wednesday, Asian markets surged to big gains following the big U.S. day. Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 8%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 5.9% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 3.8%.

Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 0.82% from 0.81% late Tuesday, and the two-year yield slipped to 0.35% from 0.37%.