Business

Tips on filing for unemployment in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2020 - 5:00 pm
 

Nevada has seen record-breaking surge in the number of unemployment insurance claims filed.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation saw the most claims in the state’s history with 92,298 regular initial claims for the week ending March 21 — making Nevada No. 3 in the nation for the most claims, according to the department.

More people filing claims means even more stress on the state’s unemployment insurance system, but the tips below may help new and returning claimants get through a bit quicker and with a little less stress.

Gather all necessary documents

Having this information on hand will make the application process go smoother. Items needed to file a claim include details on your last two employers including names, addresses, phone numbers and dates you worked. You’ll also need a list of corporate names for all employers you’ve worked for in the last 18 months.

Those who’ve worked for the federal government in the last 18 months must have a copy of their SF-8 or SF-50. For those discharged from the military in the last 18 months, you must have a copy of your DD-214 (Member 4).

Non-U.S. citizens must have their alien registration number and expiration date.

Apply online

Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the department, stressed the importance of filing claims online before opting to call, especially since online applications can be done anytime. The best time to file online is during “non-peak hours” such as late at night or early morning — think 2 a.m. — and early mornings on the weekend “when volume is lower,” she said. The department does not process claims in-person.

Questions? Check the website

“If you have a question, don’t call the call centers,” Mendez said. Nearly every answer can be found on the department’s website and YouTube channel. The reason the department is encouraging claimants to check the website first is to give those who may not have access to Internet or a smartphone a better chance at connecting with the department by phone.

Forgot your username or password?

Username, passwords and PIN numbers can be recovered online at ui.nv.gov, and people can access tutorial videos on the department’s YouTube channel, which includes instructions in Spanish. Those still having issues logging in can fill out an Unemployment Account Reset Request on the governor’s website.

Practice patience

Under the circumstances, practicing patience is not always easy, but Mendez said the department is making attempts to process claims quickly. She also pointed out claims may be filed online but the process still has an old-school element.

“Each individual claim is looked at,” she said. “It doesn’t go through an automated electronic review and when you have 92,000 claims that come in one week each one has to go through a set of eyes and that is no joke. We’re required to do that.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

