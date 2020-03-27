Nevada sees record weekly unemployment claims

Last week, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation saw the most unemployment insurance claims in state history.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The department reported Friday that figure was 92,298 regular initial claims for the week ending March 21. The previous high was 8,945 for the week ending January 10, 2009.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.