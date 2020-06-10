FlixBus to restart Vegas-LA service June 25

Travelers looking to travel between Southern California and Las Vegas following its reopening have one more option.

(FlixBus/Facebook)

With Las Vegas in the process of reopening, those looking to travel to Sin City for a quick getaway via bus have more options to do so.

Greyhound Lines Inc. announced Tuesday that it is increasing service to Las Vegas following the June 4 reopening of some resort-casinos along the Strip and downtown.

Meanwhile, low-cost bus service FlixBus said it will resume service to Sin City on June 25, after halting its long distance rides March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greyhound said it was increasing schedules but didn’t provide specifics. It said it’s also adding extra buses to schedules when possible to reduce the number of passengers onboard.

“We’ve had a lot of experience as an essential service provider over the past few months when it comes to coronavirus transmission prevention on our buses and in our terminals,” said Joseph Hapac, regional vice president, Greyhound. “We’ve been preparing since the beginning of the pandemic for what a return to a higher volume of customers will look like and as travelers increase, we’ve taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers and team members at every touchpoint of their journeys.”

The FlixBus service will restart with a limited number of cities and buses on the system, with travel between Los Angeles available at launch and service to Phoenix expected to begin July 2. FlixBus’ fleet features comfortable seats, free Wi-Fi and charging ports for each traveler.

“Whether it’s to visit and reconnect with a loved one, your first weekend escape in a while, or being an essential worker and needing a way to get to your next assignment, we’re ready to get you there safely in an affordable and sustainable manner,” FlixBus said in a statement.

Fares for service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas start at $19.99, according to the FlixBus service.

With the relaunch of service, FlixBus is implementing new safety guidelines to assure safe operations, with the company urging people not to travel when they’re sick.

Passengers, except children under the age of 2, will be required to wear face coverings while onboard. Travelers without one will not be allowed to board the bus. All passengers must bring their own face covering; they won’t be provided.

Drivers will also be required to wear masks, in addition to gloves. Seating in the first row behind the driver will not be permitted to ensure social distancing from the driver.

Hand sanitizer will be available for customers at the front entrance of the bus and passengers will be checked in digitally, for a touchless boarding experience.

Buses will be thoroughly disinfected after each trip, with a focus on high-touch surfaces including door buttons, handrails, armrests, windowsills, tray tables, seat belt latches.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, drivers, employees, and overall community is our top priority,” FlixBus’ statement read.

