Tourism

Flying out of Las Vegas after Super Bowl? Expect heavy traffic

February 12, 2024 - 9:29 am
 
Updated February 12, 2024 - 3:59 pm
Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The weather is perfect, but the storm has arrived — a storm of travelers leaving Harry Reid International Airport after Super Bowl 58, that is.

The Transportation Security Administration reported 73,500 people had already been processed at the airport between midnight and 2 p.m., Monday, the day after Sunday’s thrilling Super Bowl, won in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, at Allegiant Stadium.

The TSA also is anticipating high traffic levels Tuesday with an estimated 85,000 screenings expected that day. As post-Super Bowl departures decline Tuesday, the TSA will close one of the five security checkpoints — the lower level at Terminal 3 — earlier, at 10 p.m.

The all-time record for Reid was 103,499 screenings on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. That weekend concluded several Halloween-themed events.

The TSA was well prepared for the onslaught of passengers. The agency, a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, had projected between 110,000 and 118,000 passengers would pass through the airport’s five checkpoints on Monday. The estimate has been trimmed to 108,000 to 110,000 based on data the agency collects on passenger ticket sales from the airlines serving Las Vegas.

The TSA had promised to have every line of every checkpoint open from early Monday morning to late Tuesday night.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said Monday morning the longest wait for passengers was about 12 minutes.

Airport traffic was notably high Monday morning.

Officials at the airport cautioned travelers Monday morning to be prepared to hurry up and wait.

“It’s the morning after #SuperBowl and the traffic is bumper to bumper on airport roadways and up to the departures curb,” the airport said on its X account. “If you’re flying out of LAS today make sure to allow plenty of time to get here.”

Officials had estimated 330,000 people would be in Las Vegas for the city’s first Super Bowl and the TSA deployed more than 60 explosive-sniffing canines and extra TSA agents from 20 other airports.

Last week, airport officials promoted a 4-3-2-1 departure strategy. That means planning the trip to the airport four hours before flight time, arriving three hours before to check baggage, getting to the TSA line two hours before flight time and getting to the gate one hour before.

The airport also instituted two remote baggage check-in locations, one at the zero level of Terminal 1 and another at the Reid Airport Rent-a-Car Center. Both locations, operated by Bags Inc. under a Clark County contract, were operating Monday morning and were busy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this story.

