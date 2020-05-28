Las Vegas airport sees 96% passenger decline in April

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport saw a 96 percent decrease in passenger volume in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelers walk by new signage outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in the baggage claim area of terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport saw a 96 percent decrease in passenger volume in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the airport saw 152,716 passengers pass through its gates, down from the 4.3 million passengers recorded in April 2019, according to data the Clark County Department of Aviation released Thursday.

The passenger count is the lowest in recent history at the airport, according to Joe Rajchel, McCarran spokesman.

For the year, McCarran has seen 10.2 million passengers, down 37 percent from the 16.2 million passengers in the first four months of 2019.

Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s busiest carrier, saw 69,289 passengers, down from 1.5 million passengers in the same month last year.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air saw 199 passengers in April, down from 199,359 passengers in April 2019.

Air travel to Las Vegas has dropped significantly since the statewide shutdown was enacted in March.

With businesses opening back up, including the resort corridor June 4, air travel to Southern Nevada will probably begin to increase.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.