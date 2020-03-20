McCarran operations still slowed as control tower remains closed

McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower remained closed Friday following a controller testing positive Wednesday night for COVID-19, leading to canceled flights and significant delays.

Planes both land and take off at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower remained closed Friday after a controller tested positive Wednesday night for COVID-19, leading to mass flight cancellations and significant delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there is no timetable for when operations at McCarran would be back to normal after ordering the air traffic control tower to be temporarily shut down to ensure it’s a safe work environment for controllers and technicians.

The tower’s closure forced the Las Vegas airport to rely on a backup system with limited capacity, causing over 100 flights into and out of the airport to be canceled Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there were several flights shown as canceled on McCarran’s website.

McCarran has been operating at an arrival rate of 10 aircraft per hour since the incident occurred, down from the normal rate of 30 to 56 aircraft per hour, according to the FAA. A ground delay was in place at McCarran, slowing the pace of air traffic to a level controllers can safely handle.

Flights into Las Vegas that aren’t being canceled are seeing delays of eight hours on average, according to the FAA’s website.

The agency said it was still working to determine how many other air traffic controllers will have to self-isolate after being exposed to the controller who tested positive.

A similar situation played out at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Tuesday, when multiple technicians tested positive for the novel coronavirus, leading to the closure of their air traffic control tower.

Like McCarran, Midway remains open with reduced operations, as the tower remained closed Friday, according to the FAA.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.