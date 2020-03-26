US jobless claims hit more than 3M in one week, Nevada claims spike

U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday shattered the record for the greatest number of new unemployment claims filed in a single week in October 1982. In Nevada, more than 93,000 people claim unemployment insurance benefits the week of March 15.

WASHINGTON — Nearly 3.3 million people filed for unemployment last week, more than four times the record.

U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday shattered the record for the greatest number of new unemployment claims filed in a single week in October 1982.

There were 3.28 million claims filed during the week.

In Nevada, more than 93,000 people claim unemployment insurance benefits the week of March 15, the department said. That’s more than 14 times the number of claimants the week prior, which had 6,356 claimants.

There are more suddenly jobless Americans than during the Great Recession — and more than in the aftermath of major natural disasters such as hurricanes, fires and floods.

Projection of 3M

Some economists had projected that the U.S. could see around 3 million new unemployment insurance claims when figures are released for the week of March 15-21. That would be around 12 times as many as the previous week.

“It’s going to be an astronomical increase,” said Constance Hunter, president of the National Association for Business Economists and chief economist at the accounting firm KPMG. “We don’t have any recorded history of anything like this.”

In Labor Department records dating to 1967, the largest seasonally adjusted one-week number of new unemployment insurance claims was 695,000 in October 1982, when the national unemployment rate was around 10%.

Before coronavirus concerns escalated this month, the U.S. unemployment rate had been at a 50-year-low of 3.5%

That is certain to rise as the number of laid-off workers soars.

Workers can seek unemployment benefits from their home state immediately after losing their jobs. But it typically takes two to three weeks before they receive any money, because state agencies first have to contact their former employers to verify their work history and then calculate the amount of their weekly benefits based on their previous wages.

Huge numbers mean delays

That wait could last longer because of the sudden spike in unemployment claims. People should expect “that first benefit payments will take much longer than 21 days,” California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office warned earlier this week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that 1 million unemployment claims had been filed in his state since March 13, a span a little longer than the federal reporting period.

Until last week, many state unemployment agencies had been staffed to handle a comparative trickle of claims. Now they are scrambling to add workers to handle the influx.

Federal help will take time

Legislation signed last week by President Donald Trump could distribute $1 billion among states to help with the administration of unemployment claims. But it could take a while for that money to reach the states.

Under legislation pending Wednesday in Congress, unemployed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for jobless benefits, plus a $600 per week add-on funded by the federal government. That boost could last up to four months.