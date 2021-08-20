Bombing retrial postponed after juror tests positive for COVID-19

The retrial in the fatal 2007 bombing at a Las Vegas Strip hotel has been postponed after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Omar Rueda-Denvers appears in court for his retrial on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. The retrial stems from a fatal 2007 bombing at a Luxor parking garage. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The retrial in the fatal 2007 bombing at a Las Vegas Strip hotel has been postponed after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Jurors, who are required to wear masks and be socially distanced, heard opening statements and testimony Wednesday in the retrial of Omar Rueda-Denvers.

The proceedings were first put on hold Thursday after one juror reported feeling sick and another had been exposed to the virus, defense attorney Christopher Oram said.

Denvers, 45, is being retried for his role in the explosion of a metal pipe bomb that left one man dead in the Luxor parking garage on May 7, 2007. The bomb initially stoked fears of a possible terrorist attack on the Strip.

But prosecutors have said it was planted by a jealous Rueda-Denvers.

The victim, 24-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, was the new boyfriend of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend.

Rueda-Denvers and his friend Porfirio Duarte-Herrera were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty.

A federal judge in 2019 granted Rueda-Denvers a new trial, ruling that he was unable to cross-examine his co-defendant, whose incriminating statements to police were presented to the jury.

On Wednesday, Oram said Rueda-Denvers had followed his ex-girlfriend the night of the bombing because he was looking for the daughter they share together. Duarte-Herrera had a history of bomb making and had created the weapon months before the crime, Oram said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner displayed security footage of a car pulling up to Antonio’s vehicle 90 minutes before the bombing.

He told jurors he would prove that the driver was Rueda-Denvers and that the passenger, Duarte-Herrera, planted the bomb on top of Antonio’s car.

“There is one common thread that links all of this together,” he said. “And it’s this man: Omar Rueda-Denvers.”

The trial, before District Judge Michael Villani, is expected to resume Sept. 13.

