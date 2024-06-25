Former Raiders player dodges jail time in domestic violence case

Silver State Health CEO indicted for theft of some of $740K grant

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) waits on the sideline before an NFL game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders player Chandler Jones may avoid jail time after receiving two domestic violence charges last fall.

Las Vegas Justice Court records state Jones received a suspended 90-day jail sentence on June 17 that will allow him to avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble and has no contact with his victim, with the exception of Family Court orders.

Before receiving his interim sentence, Jones entered a nolo contendere plea, or a no contest plea, that resulted in one his domestic violence charges being dismissed, court records snow.

Jones’ charges were in connection to his arrest in September after the Metropolitan Police Department said he violated a temporary protection order from the mother of his son.

Police said in an arrest report that Jones got naked and burned the woman’s belongings that he took from her backyard, including a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys.

Jones was released by the Raiders after the incident, though Jones had not played in a single game this past season after making several disturbing social media posts.

On Oct. 17, Jones was also arrested a second time for violating the domestic violence temporary protection order, according to police booking logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.