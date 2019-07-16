Judge denies bail for suspect in Las Vegas manicurist’s death

A 21-year-old woman accused of driving over and killing a Las Vegas nail salon manager was denied bail Tuesday.

Krystal Whipple, who is charged in the death of nail salon manager Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, appears in court during her bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

In addition to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, Krystal Whipple faces one count each of burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the death of Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen.

Whipple was taken into custody Jan. 11 in Glendale, Arizona, nearly two weeks after Nguyen, a manager at Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road, was struck with a stolen rental car and dragged about 50 feet outside the salon.

Whipple’s attorney, Timothy Treffinger, argued that she “panicked” after hitting Nguyen.

But prosecutor Michael Schwartzer said Whipple had fled to California before driving to Arizona and planned to travel as far as North Carolina before her arrest.

In denying bail, District Judge Douglas Herndon said he considered Whipple’s actions after the encounter at the nail salon.

Nguyen, a mother of three, was killed Dec. 29 after Whipple allegedly tried to pay for a $35 manicure with a credit card that was declined multiple times. The woman went outside, saying she was retrieving money, and attempted to leave.

The manager and her boyfriend followed Whipple outside to stop her, authorities said, but the woman got behind the wheel of a stolen black Camaro and struck Nguyen, dragging the 51-year-old across the parking lot, according to her boyfriend, Sonny Chung.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Treffinger suggested to reporters that he would seek a negotiation with prosecutors before an April trial.

