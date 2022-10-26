Robert Telles expected to appear in court week after indictment

Robert Telles is expected to appear in court Wednesday, a week after he was indicted on a murder charge in the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, accused in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Then-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is expected to appear in court Wednesday, a week after he was indicted on a murder charge in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 45, was indicted last week on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim who is 60 or older. He is accused of fatally stabbing German, 69, who had reported on Telles and his role as an elected official. Telles is scheduled to appear for an initial arraignment on Wednesday in front of District Judge Tierra Jones.

German was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3, the day after Telles allegedly walked onto German’s property and attacked him.

Telles has been held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 7.

Although he was formally represented by public defenders, Telles hired private defense attorney Ryan Helmick on Monday. The Review-Journal reported last week that Telles was assigned public defenders despite having thousands in property assets.

Prosecutors have previously argued that the evidence against Telles is “overwhelming.”

At Telles’ home, police found clothing matching items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage outside German’s house. Surveillance footage showed the suspect driving to the house in a maroon GMC Denali, which matches the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife, according to authorities.

DNA found underneath German’s fingernails also matched Telles’ DNA, prosecutors have said.

Earlier this year, German had reported a series of investigative stories about Telles’ workplace conduct, and German was working on a potential follow-up story before he was killed.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in the primary after German’s findings were published. A district judge removed him from office in early October, before his term was set to expire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.