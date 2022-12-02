Suspect in 3 fatal shootings found incompetent to face charges

A 19-year-old man charged in a capital murder case involving three killings was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Alonzo Brown appears in court for a competency hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Brown, who is accused in three fatal shootings, was deemed incompetent to stand trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 19-year-old man charged in a capital murder case involving three fatal shootings was deemed incompetent to stand trial during a court hearing Friday.

Two of the three psychiatrists who evaluated Alonzo Brown found him incompetent to face charges in connection with the shootings, District Judge Christy Craig said. He was ordered to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital until he is deemed competent to understand court proceedings and stand trial.

During a court hearing last month, Brown’s defense attorney said he was concerned about Brown’s “delusional behavior.”

Brown has been charged with three counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm and 20 counts of illegally discharging a firearm. Prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

He is accused of three shootings spanning the first six months of this year. The first victim, 26-year-old Tevin Alhashemi, was found dead inside a parked car on Jan. 18 in the parking lot of the Tropicana Royale apartments, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street.

Four months later, 62-year-old Paulo Viana was shot at a bus stop on May 4 near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on June 23 on a sidewalk near Tropicana and Boulder Highway.

Brown was arrested in June in connection with Chaparro-Montalvo’s killing, and was indicted by a grand jury on two murder counts the following month. He was indicted in September in connection with Alhashemi’s killing.

