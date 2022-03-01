Body camera footage from traffic stop helps ID murder suspect

Allis Coleman, 29, was pulled over on Feb. 16 for an unknown traffic issue, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

This screenshot shows the Nellis Garden Apartments, 4255 N Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 29-year-old man accused in the killing of a Las Vegas woman was identified from footage of a traffic stop five days before the shooting.

Allis Coleman, 29, was pulled over on Feb. 16 for an unknown traffic issue, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

On Feb. 21, just two miles away at the Nellis Garden Apartments, 4255 N Nellis Blvd., police said Coleman fatally shot a woman around 10 a.m. after an argument in the parking lot.

Vankeedra Johnson, 29, died that day from gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Video footage from the area showed Johnson in a BMW driving behind Coleman while he ignored her. Police said she got out of the car just before they entered the apartment complex and began to follow him while the two argued.

A witness said Coleman then grabbed the woman’s neck and “forced her down toward the ground,” according to the arrest report. The witness told police Coleman had a gun in his hand, and she heard several shots as she ran inside to call police.

Body camera footage of Coleman’s face during the traffic stop, which resulted in a warning, matched the video from the apartment complex the day of the shooting, detectives wrote in the arrest report.

The name of the person riding with Coleman on Feb. 16 was redacted from the arrest report.

Coleman was booked Friday on a warrant for one count of murder and is being held without bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter