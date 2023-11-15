Police arrest 8 of 10 juveniles suspected in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen

Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, was beaten by a group of people on Nov. 1 and later died.

Jonathan Lewis, Jr. (Family photo)

Jonathan Lewis Jr. is at right in photo provided by his father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., who is shown at left. (Family photo)

Las Vegas police have arrested eight juveniles and are attempting to identify two more in the beating death of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student.

The Metropolitan Police Department provided an update about the Nov. 1 beating and subsequent death of Jonathan Lewis Jr. at a 4:30 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday afternoon officially identified Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, as the person killed and said he died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

His father, Jonathan Lewis Sr. said his son died on Nov. 7, six days after being beaten by a group of about 15 people in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue, near the school.

Police said that the eight juveniles between 13 and 17 years of age were arrested Tuesday morning by a team of several Las Vegas Valley law enforcement agencies and that nine search warrants had been executed across the valley. Clothing worn by individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal beating were secured during the searches.

The eight, who have not been named because they are juveniles, have been booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall with the expectation that procedures will be followed in an effort to try them as adults.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said the victim and another unnamed teen had arranged to fight after school on Nov. 1 because of a previous theft of wireless headphones and possibly a marijuana vape pen.

Several teens went with the two to a location near the school where they had arranged to fight. After one punch was thrown, 10 individuals jumped Lewis and “kicked, stomped and punched the victim to the point where he became unconscious” and was unable to defend himself, Johansson said.

Lewis was found unconscious by a staff member at Rancho High School and was taken by first responders to University Medical Center where doctors fairly quickly determined that he could not survive his injuries.

Police worked with Clark County School District Police and Rancho administrators to determine the identity of the eight teens who have been arrested.

Efforts are ongoing to identify two other teens.

A social media video of the beating has drawn outrage with many suggesting a racial aspect to the beating.

“It is “very void of humanity,” Johansson said of the video. Undersheriff Andrew Walsh expressed similar sentiments, encouraging parents to talk with their children to explain that such actions have major consequences.

Walsh and Johansson urged anybody with video or information about the fight to provide it to police, saying they believe there is more video of the event than the one circulated on social media.

Johansson said he did not have any evidence that the beating amounted to a hate crime, but that the murder was “heinous” to him. Walsh echoed the same sentiments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.