Second suspect in supermarket shooting charged with murder

Luis Lopez, one of the suspects in the fatal shooting of Marketon security guard Alexander Maceo-Sanabria, is now charged with murder with a deadly weapon.

Luis Lopez, one of the suspects in a shooting that left a Marketon security guard dead, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Both suspects in the slaying of a supermarket security guard last month now face murder charges.

Miguel Narro, 36, is accused of fatally shooting Alexander Maceo-Sanabria on July 20 after authorities said he tried to stop Luis Lopez, 40, from stealing groceries from the Marketon at 840 N. Decatur Blvd. in west Las Vegas.

Maceo-Sanabria was shot in the head and transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police previously said. He died on July 27.

Lopez appeared in court Monday, where Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood said that there was an amended complaint in the case but did not explain what it contained.

The new complaint charges Lopez with murder with use of a deadly weapon as well as burglary of a business, battery with intent to commit robbery and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

An amended complaint that charges Narro with murder was filed last week.

Police said in an arrest report that Lopez and Narro were “equally involved” in the shooting.

“It is as a direct result of Lopez’s actions after conspiring with Narro to commit a felony offense that Maceo-Sanabria was shot and potentially fatally injured,” police alleged. “If not for Lopez’s actions, being the principal in the burglary, Maceo-Sanabria would not have been critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head as both he and Narro faced difficulty in their attempt to retain the property and effect their escape.”

Bail was previously set for Lopez at $25,000, with conditions that he stay away from the Marketon, stay out of trouble and not possess weapons.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.