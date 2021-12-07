Sheriff: ‘Person of interest’ ID’d in Summerlin restaurant killing

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Tuesday that a “person of interest” has been identified in a brazen killing at a Summerlin restaurant in November.

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marcus Larry

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Tuesday that a “person of interest” has been identified in a brazen killing at a Summerlin restaurant in November.

“We have a person of interest that we are pursuing in that event,” Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It is an ongoing investigation. I can’t really give you any more than that.”

The sheriff said he is confident the killing of Marcus Larry, 39, at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., will be solved. Police believe Larry was targeted.

“I feel confident it wasn’t a random event,” Lombardo said.

Police said Larry was in the restaurant on Nov. 23 when a gunman walked in and opened fire at 7:49 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

A 48-year-old employee of the business also was shot but survived. Lombardo said the woman suffered an injury to her arm.

Teriyaki Madness issued the following statement on Monday regarding the slaying, which occurred at the company’s restaurant near Town Center Drive:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place on November 23. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and the injured as she recovers. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is working with authorities on this matter. Any questions should be directed to local authorities.”

Police and court records show that Larry had an extensive criminal history. He and another man, Kenneth Reid, 33, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy and attempted murder in the June 12, 2009, death of 9-year-old Savannah Bullins at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas. Police said Savannah was killed in a shooting that targeted her father, although the father denied knowing either of the men involved.

Larry and Reid both entered a type of guilty plea that required them to admit only that prosecutors could prove their case. Both were sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison. Larry’s sentence expired on Sept. 7, 2020, according to state records. Reid also was released from prison after serving his sentence.

A criminal complaint in that case said Larry and Reid were associated with the gang the Hoodsmen Bloods.

Police said the person who killed Larry was a thin man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap who fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.