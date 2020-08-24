Las Vegas detectives investigate 3rd homicide since midday Sunday

Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting death in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a crime scene near H Street and McWilliams Avenue on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a third slaying in nearly 12 hours early Monday after a body was found in a central Las Vegas desert lot.

Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the intersection of Bonanza Road and H Street about 3:15 a.m. after a report of gunfire. Police found a man dead in a desert area near McWilliams Avenue.

“Officers immediately arrived in the area and found a Black male adult deceased suffering from several gunshot wounds,” Spencer said. “At this point we have not been able to locate any witnesses to the incident.”

Spencer said detectives have not been able to identify the man.

The homicide is the third in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction since 3 p.m. Sunday, when police were called to Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Nellis Boulevard, for the fatal shooting of a teen by other teenagers during an altercation. Police are still working to identify suspects in that case.

About three hours later Sunday, police responded to a homicide at the Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue. Police said a woman in her early 50s entered a man’s trailer and shot him multiple times in the master bedroom. Both were staying in the trailer park. The man, in his late 50s, died at the scene. The woman was taken into custody.

“It has been a very busy 12 hours,” Spencer said. “They are definitely all unrelated.”

