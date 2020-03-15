Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez said 13 people came into contact with the substance. He said no one was injured or has any symptoms.

A man dressed in a hazmat suit entered a Walmart on Saturday night and began spraying items with an unknown substance, Las Vegas police said.

The spraying incident occurred at about 8:20 p.m. at the Walmart in the 7600 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez said 13 people came into contact with the substance. He said no one was injured or has any symptoms, and the man was taken into custody.

Special units were on the scene at the Walmart, and OcampoGomez said authorities will work to identify the substance.

After the man left the Walmart, someone inside the store apparently followed the person and was able to provide police with a license plate number. Police shortly afterward located the man’s vehicle and took him into custody, OcampoGomez said, who did not detail the charges.

The situation happened at a time when people are flocking to grocery stores to stock up on items during a period of uncertainty as businesses close operations during the coronavirus outbreak. Police urged people not to buy in bulk at this time.

