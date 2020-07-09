Nye County jails see sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office saw a sharp spike this week in confirmed COVID-19 cases among its inmate populations in Pahrump and Tonopah, according to county statistics.

Tonopah jail is seen in a photo from 2019. (Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office saw a sharp spike this week in confirmed COVID-19 cases among its inmate populations in Pahrump and Tonopah, according to county statistics.

As of Thursday morning, 30 inmates at the agency’s main detention center in Pahrump had been infected with the respiratory illness, while seven inmates have tested positive at the agency’s holding facility in Tonopah.

There are just 11 cases total in Tonopah, meaning the infected inmates in the holding facility account for more than 60 percent of the town’s cases. Before Thursday, according to the Nye County COVID-19 statistics, the holding facility in Tonopah had not seen any positive cases.

In addition to its inmate population, the Sheriff’s Office holds U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at its Pahrump detention center. As of Wednesday, ICE detainees accounted for 23 of the 30 positive cases in the Pahrump facility, according to the federal agency. None has died.

In total, there were 156 positive cases reported for Pahrump as of Thursday morning.

Arnold Knightly, a spokesman for Nye County, confirmed Thursday that ICE detainees are included in the county’s official case count.

Capt. David Boruchowitz, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office detention centers, did not immediately respond Thursday morning to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.