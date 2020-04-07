Coronavirus shifts Las Vegas sex offenders to online updates

Due to the closure of Metro facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, registered sex offenders needing to update or change their information must do so online.

A screenshot of the Offender Watch database at offenderwatchexpress.com

Due to the closure of some Metropolitan Police Department facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, registered sex offenders needing to update or change their information must do so online.

According to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning, sex offenders who need to update or change their information can do so at the Offender Watch database at offenderwatchexpress.com. The changes will be stored in the database until Metro’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau is reopened and people can fill out paperwork in person.

The bureau, located at Metro’s headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., also handles applications for carrying concealed weapons, work card permits, convicted persons registrations and requests for copies of police reports and records. It was closed to the public on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Offender Watch website normally allows offenders to update their registration information, print a form and then report to the bureau in person within two days, according to Metro’s website.

When updating registration information during the pandemic, offenders should keep a screenshot, printed documentation or email showing the change in case they need to show proof to law enforcement, Metro said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.