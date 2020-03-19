Las Vegas police temporarily close area commands to public

People in Las Vegas will be unable to obtain certain applications and permits.

People in Las Vegas will be unable to obtain certain applications and permits after the Metropolitan Police Department announced temporary building closures at all area command buildings across the valley.

As the agency responds to the coronavirus, officers will not be conducting sex-offender registrations, convicted felon registrations, concealed weapons permits, fingerprinting and work card applications, according to a release Wednesday.

But people will still be able to file police reports online, reach dispatchers over the phone and obtain public records on Metro’s website.

Along with front offices at all area command buildings, the agency’s records and finger print bureau, the evidence vault section and the special investigations section are also closed, according to the release.

