Shootings

Officers’ reports illustrate chaos, confusion of Las Vegas shooting

By Rachel Crosby, Henry Brean and Madelyn Reese Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2018 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2018 - 1:03 am

It was the kind of overtime assignment cops dream about.

On Oct. 1, Metropolitan Police Department officer Mark Bordoni was looking forward to a pleasant night outside, surrounded by friendly country music fans more interested in shaking his hand and posing for pictures with him than starting trouble.

He and his partner even bumped into an old friend and co-worker, a smiling officer Charleston “Charlie” Hartfield, who was there with his wife to enjoy the music on his night off.

But when the shooting started a few hours later, Bordoni found himself in the same position as the people he was there to protect: confused, unclear where all the gunfire was coming from, and uncertain if he would make it out alive.

“I remember very clearly thinking, ‘This is it. I only have my Glock 9mm, and I’m probably up against a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear,” Bordoni wrote in his report from that night. “I would have bet my paycheck there was an assault team on the ground, in full tack gear and … going to overrun us at any moment.”

Bordoni’s account was one of more than 500 reports from officers released by Metro under court order Wednesday, providing the most detailed and wide-ranging picture yet of the massive law enforcement response to the Strip-wide chaos and confusion of Oct. 1.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Swarming the Strip

As the barrage of bullets kept coming at concertgoers — and even after the shooting stopped — officers from all over the valley swarmed the Strip in perhaps the largest police response in Las Vegas history.

At least 50 officers were already at the event, working overtime like Bordoni, and without warning found themselves at ground zero.

Many others working in different patrol areas across the county quickly abandoned their posts and sped to the scene, running lights and sirens down surface streets as the situation grew more and more dire over their radios.

Some officers were on jogs in their neighborhoods or at home in their beds when they answered calls and texts on their personal cellphones from relatives watching the news or friends at the festival venue, frantic for information.

Without direction from supervisors, they tuned into scanner traffic, suited up, hopped in their cars and rushed to help.

Once on scene, some directed traffic or joined show-of-force patrols on the Strip meant to restore calm. Others formed strike teams to investigate false reports of active shooters inside the Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus, New York-New York, Paris Las Vegas and Tropicana.

One officer spent part of his shift clearing tourists from the pedestrian bridges along Las Vegas Boulevard and ended his day at the festival grounds, placing bodies in black bags supplied by the coroner’s office.

False reports

In some cases, the response by authorities triggered more reports of possible shooters.

At Caesars, a report of an armed man turned out to be a plainclothes security executive carrying a rifle. At the Bellagio, police went looking for a man seen jumping out of a white Ford Dually F-350 with a rifle and tactical vest, only to discover he was a vice president of security.

As one Metro officer put it in his report: “At this time we began to realize the new calls of shooters were either diversions to get police to spread out or it was citizens calling in plain clothed officers.”

But at least some of the false alarms came from — or were echoed over the air by — police in the field.

The chaos eventually was addressed by a radio dispatcher: “Everybody take a deep breath and slow down. Please attempt to verify information before you broadcast it,” the dispatcher said, according to an officer report.

Meanwhile, at Mandalay Bay, a responding officer found the lobby strangely relaxed.

“I saw that no one had any idea of what was happening outside,” the officer wrote. “No one ran or hid. It was eerie calm, business as usual as if nothing had happened.”

Fight for records

The document dump Wednesday totaled about 2,000 pages. Mixed in with the reports from officers were witness statements and dispatch logs from the tragedy, which left 58 dead and hundreds more injured.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for their release when Metro refused to hand the public records over in the days after the mass shooting.

Last week, Metro released 1,200 pages of witness statements. Earlier this month, the department released body camera footage from two different officers who helped breach the gunman’s room. More records are expected over the next several months.

One word appears over and over again in records released Wednesday — fireworks.

Concertgoers, festival employees, performers and even police officers at the scene said they mistook the initial shots as some strangely timed pyrotechnic display.

Officers offered stark accounts of what they saw at the festival grounds.

“What laid before us was an open, dark field scattered with the injured, deceased, and those remaining to render aid,” one officer wrote.

Another wrote: “I looked around and saw some people trying to cover the bodies with banners they must have torn down from fences and stage area.”

One off-duty officer who attended the concert with her 13-year-old daughter described holding the girl’s hand as she made her way through the venue, helping tie tourniquets, bandage wounds and load victims into vehicles headed to the hospital. Once outside and back at their vehicle, the woman told her daughter to “lie down on the floor in the back seat, and call Grandma.”

Eyes in sky

Shortly after the shooting began, Lt. Kenny Delzer received a call from his wife, a Paris Las Vegas employee. She wanted to know why there were so many police cars traveling “southbound on the Strip with their lights and sirens on.”

Delzer, part of the department’s Emergency Operations Bureau, turned on his radio and heard reports of gunfire. He began to organize helicopter operations.

When he reached the temporary aircraft staging area at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson dealership, he loaded two SWAT snipers in the back of a helicopter and sent them up to “stop the threat and to address additional threats if needed,” Delzer wrote.

He also called in a second helicopter “in anticipation of a secondary attack.” The two aircraft continued to patrol for out-of-place vehicles and suspicious activity on hotel rooftops until the flight operation was shut down at 3:30 a.m.

At least one terrified concertgoer didn’t realize the air units were there to help her.

“It was total confusion,” wrote the woman, whose name was redacted from the witness statement she gave to police. “At this point I thought the shots were coming from a helicopter not the Mandalay Bay. A helicopter (which turned out to be a Metro chopper) flew over and I panicked thinking we were going to get shot at.”

Finding the fallen

At Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, nurses and doctors were dealing with a sudden surge of trauma patients.

“The staff at Sunrise was unbelievably proficient and professional and deserve major credit on handling such a dynamic situation,” one officer wrote. “Their calmness was key to handling the influx of patients.”

As officers arrived to help, they worked with “little to no instructions” from police supervisors, an officer wrote. Without direction, they began interviewing the injured.

Soon, a new task developed: identifying the dead. Many did not have wallets or cards on them, so officers jotted down their physical descriptions and collected items that were left in pockets or in purses.

Because the hospital was overwhelmed, the dead were held in different places, an officer noted. One group of bodies was placed in the same hospital room; another group was placed in the lower level of the hospital’s parking garage.

A few hours after the shooting, police at Sunrise received word that Hartfield may have died, and that his body may be at the hospital. They knew this because Hartfield’s wife was at University Medical Center, trying to find him.

Two officers who worked with Hartfield began checking bodies in hopes of finding the 34-year-old Army veteran.

When they believed they found him, they used his tattoos to confirm his identity. Then they had other officers notify his wife.

Until his body was removed from the hospital, Metro’s honor guard stood watch outside the room.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Far-flung response

The police response the night of the shooting reached as far as Overton, where the sole Metro officer working patrol duty in the town about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas was sent to gunman Stephen Paddock’s home in Mesquite.

When officer Nathan Bradford arrived at the house at about 1:20 a.m., he worked as a liaison between Metro and Mesquite police. He also ensured no people or cars made their way down the gunman’s residential street, because police “did not know what dangers may have been in Paddock’s house.”

Later, Bradford kept watch as detectives and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the home. His shift finally ended at 6:12 a.m., about five hours later than usual.

“Due to the nature of the call and our purpose in being there, I never considered the time,” Bradford wrote. “I feel that my role in the whole event is insignificant as I learned of all the devastation that occurred at the actual scene, especially as I found out about the casualties, the injured and especially knowing some of my very close friends were officers at the scene.”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-8301. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter. Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@viewnews.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Jamie Munks, Michael Scott Davidson, Wade Millward, Mike Shoro and Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Red carpet at MGM for Dan Reynolds Believer screening
Kats on the red carpet for the VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds about how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead after an early Wednesday morning crash in the northwest valley. The single-vehicle crash was called in about 1:35 a.m. on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services On Thursday, Uber launched its Uber Health platform for healthcare providers. Medical facilities, rehab centers, clinics and hospitals can book rides for patients from a centralized dashboard – no app required. According to Techcrunch, Uber Health general manager Chris Weber noted some 3.6 million Americans miss appointments due to lack access to reliable transportation. Uber’s endeavors into health care trace back to 2014, when Uber first offered on-demand flu shots in large markets across the U.S. Since then there have been similar efforts throughout the world, from diabetes and thyroid testing in India, to subsidized rides for breast cancer screening in the U.S., to many more. Last summer, over 100 healthcare organizations joined the platform during a private beta. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crime
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Henderson Police Seek Armed Bank Robbery Suspect
This afternoon a male suspect entered the Bank of America, located at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at about 12:40 p.m. As he entered the bank, he pulled a black mask down to conceal his face.The suspect is described as a late-forties to early-fifties white male adult, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a grayish blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark colored shoes. His head was shaved on the sides and the top of his hair was dark in color. Vehicle was described as possibly a gray 2012-2014 four door Ford Focus. The license plates were covered with black tape. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the suspect but call police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro investigates an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Robbery Surveillance Video
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Paintball Attacks -- People injured in Las Vegas (LVMPD)
A recent series of drive-by paintball shootings in Las Vegas has resulted in the endangerment and injury of multiple people. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
USPS truck carjacked
Surveillance video of a USPS truck being carjacked on March 10. Search for suspects and pictures of suspects.
New York New York Robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A white man suspected of robbing a Strip casino in blackface in January was charged Friday in federal court, records show. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police arrest man with guns and ammo
Las Vegas police arrested a man sitting in car who was found with guns and ammo in his trunk. The video was captured by Steven Gibson and posted to his Facebook page.
LVMPD Seeks Assistance Identifying Suspects In Lottery Ticket Scam
During the month of February, two victims have been identified by LVMPD Financial Crimes detectives as being victims of a lottery ticket scam. These victims were approached by a suspect who claimed to have a winning lottery ticket and needed legal assistance to cash it.
Metro Lt. Raymond Spencer discusses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley
Metro homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer discuses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley that left two men dead on March 6. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lounge Shooting
Las Vegas police on Wednesday released surveillance video of man suspected of firing several shots into the Las Vegas Lounge late last week. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Detectives Seek To Identify Burglary Suspect
Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who has been responsible for approximately eight burglaries in the area of Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive since January 2018. During these incidents, the suspect makes entry through a rear window or a sliding patio backdoor. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years of age, slender with an athletic build. A vehicle of interest in these incidents is described as a white Nissan Pathfinder with a red and white bumper sticker.
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like