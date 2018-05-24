Jason Aldean’s statement shows actions at Las Vegas shooting

A newly released document appears to detail country music star Jason Aldean’s account of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

Jason Aldean performs "You Make It Easy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I was onstage singing and thought I heard fireworks,” a witness wrote in a four-sentence statement provided to the Metropolitan Police Department. “I turned to look at my monitor guy and saw my personal security guard running toward me and telling me to evacuate the stage.”

The name is redacted from the witness statement, but Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman started shooting into the crowd.

In a November interview with “TODAY,” Aldean recounted his experience and mentioned that he had looked over at his “monitor guy” to figure out what was happening.

According to the written statement, the singer lay with the security guard on the stage and hid until they could get to the singer’s bus.

“We then stayed in the back of the bus for a few hours until police escorted us away,” the witness wrote.

Further identifying information was redacted from the statement, which was among about 2,000 pages of records released by Metro on Wednesday as part of a court order.

The statement indicates that it was written on Oct. 1 at 55 E. Reno Ave. The gunman began shooting at 10:05 p.m. that night, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds of others.

