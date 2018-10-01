Pain and pride at Oct. 1 events around Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shootings, Las Vegans shared hugs, somber remembrances and smiles as “Vegas Strong” signs throughout the city served as a reminder of the city’s resolve.
Survivors visited the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign in an effort to gain closure, locals queued up to donate blood and Mandalay Bay’s president praised the city’s humanity after the shootings. Twitter was similarly busy, with well-wishes and recollections shared via #1October.
