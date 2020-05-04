‘Age of Chivalry’ Renaissance Festival canceled in Las Vegas

The long-running festival scheduled at Sunset Park in October has been canceled because of “uncertainty” over the coronavirus pandemic and event-associated costs.

Knights make their way with others up the road about the Royal Court area during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Camel rides are one of the many things fun to do during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mugs with leather skins are amongst the many items to be purchased during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee in bird costume makes her way through the crowd during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The three-day “Age of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival scheduled at Sunset Park in October has been canceled because of “uncertainty” over the coronavirus pandemic and event-associated costs, the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department said Monday.

“It is with great heartbreak we had to make this decision,” department Director Daniel Hernandez said in a statement. “Ren Faire is a staple event for our department and brings so much joy to many who attend each year.”

The festival, which had been scheduled for Oct. 11-13, has been held for 25 years and draws an average of 32,000 people annually, according to the county. The event transforms Sunset Park into a medieval township for participants to explore different villages, listen to music, watch plays, eat and learn about the time period.

Visit LVRenFair.com for updates on the 2021 event as they become available.

