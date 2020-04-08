Livestream is last chance to see Tim Burton at Neon Museum

The Neon Museum will host a first-ever Facebook Live tour of “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum Presented by the Engelstad Foundation” at 1 p.m. Friday.

“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Art piece "Martians" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The tour will offer people from around the world the chance to experience Tim Burton’s original artwork and installations created especially for the Neon Museum.

“The exhibition was scheduled to continue through Sunday, April 12, but with the museum’s temporary closure due to COVID-19, we know thousands of art lovers will miss their chance to see Burton’s outstanding exhibition,” explained Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer of the Neon Museum. “This live, virtual tour will take place especially for them— and will be enjoyable for anyone who appreciates Burton’s work and iconic Las Vegas sign design.”

The collection includes several artworks by Burton, the filmmaker, director and animator behind “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Corpse Bride.”

In his first exhibit in North America in nearly 10 years, Burton’s works were designed to interact with the museum’s retired neon signs.

About 90 percent of his more than 40 digital and sculptural works were created specifically for the museum and have never been shown. Many of the items are inspired by Burton’s memories of visiting the city as a child.

“We were to coming to Vegas since I was basically a baby, weekends in Vegas all the time,” Burton said at a news conference ahead of the exhibit’s opening in October. “You know, from the ’60s and ’70s to now, I’ve seen all of it change. Whatever changes, it still remains weird.”

The temporary exhibit at the Neon Museum had been extended from Feb. 15 to April 12. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Neon Museum is temporarily closed.

