Cirque du Soleil restricts schedule to Las Vegas

Cirque du Soleil halted all of its touring and international productions, effective immediately. A total of 16 productions have been halted worldwide.

After a series of international cancellations, the only Cirque du Soleil shows performing anywhere in the world are in Las Vegas.

The company has halted all of its touring and international productions, effective immediately. A total of 16 productions have been halted worldwide. This includes the ice skating production “Axel” set to perform April 3-5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The shows affected include all original Cirque productions, and also productions it has recently acquired, such as Blue Man Group and “Paw Patrol Live.”

On Thursday, the Strip’s predominant production company announced all six of its Strip productions are cutting their schedules to a single night per week. “R.U.N” closed last week at Luxor.

In an internal memo, the company has informed employees, “From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences.”

