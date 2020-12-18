COVID snags Human Nature’s Australian tour

Human Nature’s Toby Allen has been forced into quarantine after taking a flight across Australia.

Human Nature's Australian tour has hit a snag after member Tom Allen was forced to quarantine because of a potential COVID exposure. (@HumanNature Instagram)

A screen grab of Toby Allen from the Human Nature Instagram account as the band was quarantined in Perth, Australia, ahead of their Christmas performances in their native Australia. (@HumanNatureLive)

Even in their homeland of Australia, Human Nature can’t escape the COVID crisis.

Toby Allen, among the four original members of the vocal ensemble, has been forced into quarantine during the band’s tour Down Under. Allen was on a Virgin Airlines flight from Sydney to Brisbane on Wednesday, separate from the band’s traveling schedule, when health officials notified passengers of a “possible exposure” from a female passenger.

All travelers on that flight (Virgin 925, specifically) have been ordered to self-isolate for two weeks. A statement from the band informs Allen is “under the supervision of Queensland health authorities until further notice.”

Human Nature has consequentially canceled its show Friday night in Brisbane, Saturday in Broadbeach, and Monday and Tuesday in Canberra. The group is next scheduled to appear Jan. 2 in the Sydney Coliseum Theatre. They also are set for performances Jan. 2 n Adelaide, and Jan. 9 at The Bowl in Melbourne.

Members of the group are permitted to enter their original home country as they hold Australian citizenship and passports. The country has otherwise closed its borders to international visitors unless they are citizens, residents, have immediate family members in the country, or travelers who have been in New Zealand for the previous 14 days.

An 11-year headlining act on the Strip, Human Nature ended its residency at Sands Showroom at The Venetian during the COVID shutdown. The group’s last show at the venue was March 13, ending a seven-year run.

That night happened to fall on co-founder Phil Burton’s birthday. He has since moved back to Australia, but producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment says he wants to return the show to the Strip in 2021, even with just three full-time members (Allen and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney).

Meantime, all four members of Human Nature have eight dates in Australia scheduled from Aug. 31-Sept. 18.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.