Downtown Las Vegas Events center cuts events through April
DLVEC is host to myriad events, including is massive Super Bowl viewing party, the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest, and Las Rageous music festival.
Count Downtown Las Vegas Event Center among the mass-gathering venues to temporarily cease operations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
DLVEC, on the corner of Third Street and Carson Avenue, listed the following events as suspended: Liquid Stranger on March 14, Tchami on March 27, the Great Vegas Festival of Beer on April 3-4, Reggae Rise Up festival on April 18-19, an unsanctioned NFL draft party on April 23, and the 17th Annual LSU Crawfish Boil and Food Festival on April 25.
The D Las Vegas and co-owner Derek Stevens operates the parcel, which is booked by the D and DLVEC vice president of operations Jeff Victor. The venue is host to myriad events, including its massive annual Super Bowl viewing party, the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest, and Las Rageous music festival.
In a text Friday, Victor said, “It’s been a difficult, troubling and disappointing week of moving and evaporating parts. Navigating between artists, event goers and with the venue in the middle, we are doing our best to find the answers in the short term and beyond.”
Details on rescheduled dates and updates can be found at www.dlvec.com.
Demo derby in idle
The uniquely popular Stirrin’ Dirt Casino Battle Royale demolition derby at Plaza’s Core Arena, originally set for March 26-28, has been rescheduled for May 31 through June 2. Hotel CEO Jonathan Jossel announced the move Friday morning. The event draws 2,200 fans per show, and visitors had nearly sold out the hotel.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.