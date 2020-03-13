Downtown Las Vegas Events center cuts events through April

DLVEC is host to myriad events, including is massive Super Bowl viewing party, the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest, and Las Rageous music festival.

The crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Vegas Golden Knights' sportscasters Dave Goucher, left and Shane Hnidy, right, interview newer players during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (From left) Dave Goucher, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson, Nick Cousins and Shane Hnidy. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chance the Gila Monster holds a baby dressed in team gear up to the crowd during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center's 2020 Vegas Draft Party will feature stadium-style seating on a recreated football field. (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Drivers prepare to compete during the inaugural Casino Battle Royale Demolition Derby at the Core Arena at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Count Downtown Las Vegas Event Center among the mass-gathering venues to temporarily cease operations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

DLVEC, on the corner of Third Street and Carson Avenue, listed the following events as suspended: Liquid Stranger on March 14, Tchami on March 27, the Great Vegas Festival of Beer on April 3-4, Reggae Rise Up festival on April 18-19, an unsanctioned NFL draft party on April 23, and the 17th Annual LSU Crawfish Boil and Food Festival on April 25.

The D Las Vegas and co-owner Derek Stevens operates the parcel, which is booked by the D and DLVEC vice president of operations Jeff Victor. The venue is host to myriad events, including its massive annual Super Bowl viewing party, the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest, and Las Rageous music festival.

In a text Friday, Victor said, “It’s been a difficult, troubling and disappointing week of moving and evaporating parts. Navigating between artists, event goers and with the venue in the middle, we are doing our best to find the answers in the short term and beyond.”

Details on rescheduled dates and updates can be found at www.dlvec.com.

Demo derby in idle

The uniquely popular Stirrin’ Dirt Casino Battle Royale demolition derby at Plaza’s Core Arena, originally set for March 26-28, has been rescheduled for May 31 through June 2. Hotel CEO Jonathan Jossel announced the move Friday morning. The event draws 2,200 fans per show, and visitors had nearly sold out the hotel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.