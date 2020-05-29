Fremont Street Experience to count down reopening
FSE’s Viva Vision video screen will display a 144-hour countdown leading to the moment, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, when Vegas hotel-casinos are allowed to reopen.
The popular SlotZilla zip line attraction is scheduled to return, too, at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The popular SlotZilla zip line attraction is scheduled to return, too, at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In a news release issued Friday morning, the FSE pledges to follow the guidelines set by Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials in Phase Two of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The agency will disinfect the pedestrian mall, FSE parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice daily.
“The health and well-being of our guests, tenants, resort partners and employees remain a top priority to Fremont Street Experience,” FSE President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hughes said in a statement. “Although experiences will be altered to adjust to this new normal, we are committed to reinvigorating downtown Las Vegas and helping make a positive impact in the community. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Fremont Street Experience soon.”
