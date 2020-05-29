Fremont Street Experience to count down reopening

FSE’s Viva Vision video screen will display a 144-hour countdown leading to the moment, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, when Vegas hotel-casinos are allowed to reopen.

Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes is shown with the Chainsmokers on 3rd Street Stage on Friday. May 31, 2019. (Black Raven News)

Patrick Hughes, CEO and president of the Fremont Street Experience, speaks before a preview of the new light show, "MIXology," on the recently-upgraded Viva Vision screen at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fremont Street Experience is ready for a walk, reopening its pedestrian mall at 8 a.m. Wednesday. FSE’s Viva Vision video screen will display a 144-hour countdown leading to the moment, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, when Vegas hotel-casinos are allowed to reopen.

The popular SlotZilla zip line attraction is scheduled to return, too, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the FSE pledges to follow the guidelines set by Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials in Phase Two of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The agency will disinfect the pedestrian mall, FSE parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice daily.

“The health and well-being of our guests, tenants, resort partners and employees remain a top priority to Fremont Street Experience,” FSE President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hughes said in a statement. “Although experiences will be altered to adjust to this new normal, we are committed to reinvigorating downtown Las Vegas and helping make a positive impact in the community. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Fremont Street Experience soon.”

