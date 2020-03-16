Lady Gaga drops April performance in Las Vegas
Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park Theater has been canceled.
Lady Gaga, star of two of the hottest Las Vegas Strip residency productions, won’t be on stage in April.
Gaga’s “Enigma” performance, scheduled for April 30, is postponed. The move was announced by Park MGM Twitter feed Monday and is in line with MGM Resorts International’s decision to shut down its Las Vegas resorts beginning Tuesday.
Internally, the resort company has held up May 1 as the date for its theaters to reopen.
The show is to be rescheduled, but no date has been targeted.
Tickets for the show will be automatically refunded.
Gaga’s eight “Jazz + Piano” and “Enigma” dates in May remain on the books.
