Lady Gaga drops April performance in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park Theater has been canceled.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz + Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga at Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Dec. 27, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Lady Gaga, star of two of the hottest Las Vegas Strip residency productions, won’t be on stage in April.

Gaga’s “Enigma” performance, scheduled for April 30, is postponed. The move was announced by Park MGM Twitter feed Monday and is in line with MGM Resorts International’s decision to shut down its Las Vegas resorts beginning Tuesday.

Internally, the resort company has held up May 1 as the date for its theaters to reopen.

The show is to be rescheduled, but no date has been targeted.

Tickets for the show will be automatically refunded.

Gaga’s eight “Jazz + Piano” and “Enigma” dates in May remain on the books.

