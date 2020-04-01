‘Light Up Las Vegas’ parade on the Strip scrapped
Organizers have shelved plans for the parade, which was to run the length of the Strip.
The “Light Up Las Vegas” car parade planned for the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled.
Organizers made the decision Wednesday morning, a couple of hours after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced mandatory statewide stay-at-home orders.
“In consideration of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s most recent stay-at-home order, organizers have CANCELED the Light Up Las Vegas drive scheduled for this afternoon,” event organizers said in a statement. “PLEASE STAY HOME. The safety and health of our community remain paramount. Let’s all support the return of our beloved city’s tourism and hospitality community by following the governor’s guidance during this critical time.”
The event did not have support of two major Strip resort companies: MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. Organizers had contacted the companies to provide marquee messages during the event.
The vehicular parade was open to the public and had been planned for 5 p.m., starting from the parking lot of Entertainment Benefits group at McCarran Sunset Business Park at 1421 E. Sunset Road. The line of cars was to continue on to Las Vegas Boulevard heading north, past the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, all the way to the intersection of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
The event was to serve as a show of support for the Las Vegas tourism and hospitality industry and its workers.
