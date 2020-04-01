‘Light Up Las Vegas’ parade to illuminate the Strip

There is no registration required for the parade, which starts at Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard and ends at Fremont Street.

An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip after all Las Vegas casinos have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Strip is largely empty after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Photo taken on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tomas Toulee raises BalanceVille art car into the air at First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas June 1, 2018. The art car was on display to promote the upcoming Intergalactic Art Car Festival on Saturday, June 9. The festival will feature a parade on a closed section of the Strip followed by a party in the Llama Lot in downtown Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In times of crisis, we can still cruise the Strip.

The public is invited to “Light Up Las Vegas” beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The lurching, vehicular party is to show support for the Las Vegas tourism and hospitality industries. No registration is required, and the event is open to the public.

The procession will be led by the BalanceVille art car, which ascends to 50 feet high on a hydraulic lift with a mobile billboard flashing pro-tourism messages. The art car is designed by Las Vegas artist Tomas Toulec, and is on loan from the AREA15 entertainment complex.

The event starts at the parking lot of Entertainment Benefits group at McCarran Sunset Business Park at 1421 E. Sunset Road. That’s about three miles east of the intersection of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The line of vehicles continues on to Las Vegas Boulevard heading north, past the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, all the way to the intersection of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Organizers are emphasizing this is not a spectator event, and will observe all social-distancing directives. Drivers are asked to drive in a single-file line and (lest we forget) obey the law. The Strip pinches to a single lane in construction zones, so pay attention.

Participants are also able to exit the drive at the Spring Mountain Road/Sands Avenue intersection. If you run into Ron Howard and Cindy Williams, you’ve gone too far.

