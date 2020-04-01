‘Light Up Las Vegas’ parade to illuminate the Strip
There is no registration required for the parade, which starts at Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard and ends at Fremont Street.
In times of crisis, we can still cruise the Strip.
The public is invited to “Light Up Las Vegas” beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The lurching, vehicular party is to show support for the Las Vegas tourism and hospitality industries. No registration is required, and the event is open to the public.
The procession will be led by the BalanceVille art car, which ascends to 50 feet high on a hydraulic lift with a mobile billboard flashing pro-tourism messages. The art car is designed by Las Vegas artist Tomas Toulec, and is on loan from the AREA15 entertainment complex.
The event starts at the parking lot of Entertainment Benefits group at McCarran Sunset Business Park at 1421 E. Sunset Road. That’s about three miles east of the intersection of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. The line of vehicles continues on to Las Vegas Boulevard heading north, past the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, all the way to the intersection of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Organizers are emphasizing this is not a spectator event, and will observe all social-distancing directives. Drivers are asked to drive in a single-file line and (lest we forget) obey the law. The Strip pinches to a single lane in construction zones, so pay attention.
Participants are also able to exit the drive at the Spring Mountain Road/Sands Avenue intersection. If you run into Ron Howard and Cindy Williams, you’ve gone too far.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.