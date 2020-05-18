MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip

An MGM Resorts spokeswoman said, “MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking.”

MGM Resorts International was an industry leader when the company announced in January 2016 it was implementing a parking fee to all guests.

A business-crushing pandemic has shifted the company’s strategy.

MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.

“MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking,” the company said in a statement issued Monday morning. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and get back to doing what we do best.”

The company’s exceptions are valet services (there is no timetable for the return of that customer amenity) and event parking, including Las Vegas Aces and Vegas Golden Knights games, UFC cards and championship boxing in the company’s arena lineup.

When asked about resort fees, a spokesman said, “No other announcements right now.”

But guests, especially locals, can feel a financial relief in no-cost parking when those hotels reopen.

Most major Las Vegas Strip operators followed the company’s lead in 2016 and began charging for parking. The Venetian, Palazzo, Tropicana, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Planet Hollywood and Sahara/SLS were among the exceptions. Wynn Las Vegas and Encore had discontinued the practice before the pandemic shutdown.

