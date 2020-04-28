Raiders’ Mark Davis kicks in $25K for Las Vegas entertainers
Raiders owner Mark Davis said of his $25,000 donation: “Every little bit helps. Vegas strong, baby!”
Mondays Dark Live Stream Telethon opened with some Monday Night Football flair, thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders and team owner Mark Davis. The owner of the city’s new NFL teamfired a a$25,000 completion to The Actors Fund to open the event, which helped support sidelined Vegas entertainers.
“Every little bit helps,” Davis said in a video clip. “Vegas strong, baby!”
The Raiders’ donation caught host Mark Shunock off-guard. It also launched a night where more than $120,000 was raised for members of the Las Vegas entertainment community.
Following Davis’s message, Shunock pulled on a Las Vegas Raiders cap.
“Mr. Davis, thank you so much on behalf of the Monday Dark family and The Actors Fund for that incredible gift,” the Mondays Dark founder said, his voice wavering. “It means the world to our tiny family. I know that everybody from The Actor’s Fund is jumping up and down and clapping incredibly loud in whatever room they are watching.”
In partnering with the 138-year-old charity, more 50 performers, including legend Wayne Newton and superstar headliner Shania Twain, took part in the 6 1/2-hour event. Go to the actorsfund.org for information about how to donate and receive support from The Actors Fund. Mondays Dark is at mondaysdark.com.
