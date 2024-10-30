Rock icon brings back Las Vegas Strip residency

Carlos Santana dropped his dates this fall to undergo a “corrective procedure” in his back, and resumes his run at House of Blues this week.

Carlos Santana performs a sound check after a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. This week marked the 10th anniversary of the residency. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Santana performs a sound check after a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. This week marked the 10th anniversary of the residency. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Santana talks to the Review-Journal's John Katsilometes during a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. This week marked the 10th anniversary of the residency. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Santana performs a sound check after a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. This week marked the 10th anniversary of the residency. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Melodies are prevailing over maladies for Carlos Santana.

The Woodstock legend is returning to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for the first time since he called out of his performances Sept. 25-Oct. 6 because of back problems. He has also announced a double-album complement of dates for 2025.

The 77-year-old rock star has added 16 dates next year from January through May. He’s back this week, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Nov. 6-10.

Santana dropped his dates this fall to undergo a “corrective procedure” in his back, as announced by his wife and powerhouse drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

This set of dates closes Santana’s 13th year at House of Blues. The guitar virtuoso has performed more dates at the venue than anyone, and also played more shows than anyone at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel – today’s Theater at Virgin Hotel.

Santana’s camp reports more than 300 shows at HoB and another 100 or so at The Joint/Virgin.

Santana has of course starred in many internationally famous venues, events and festivals dating to the ‘60s. Footage from his breakout performance at Woodstock is still part of his stage show.

This past April, Santana performed at Carnegie Hall for the New York Pops’ 41st birthday concert honoring the legendary record executive Clive Davis. Santana and Rob Thomas reunited for their 1999 smash “Smooth.”

“I can play anywhere,” Santana said at the time. “I can play a parking lot in Africa.”

Lights out

Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms performed its last show at Luxor on Monday night. Thus ended a seven-month run in the inspired enclave sandwiched between the food court and Atrium Showroom. What used to be the hotel’s wedding chapel was refashioned as a house of whimsy. Particle Ink presented a unique, mixed-media mix of projection technology, original music and human performance.

And it couldn’t make it to the end of the year.

Before the final performance, Jennifer Tuft, co-CEO of production company Kaleidoco, looked back on the show’s too-brief run.

“The bottom line is that we need to build our brand outside of a city this tough, this expensive and has so many variables,” Tuft said during a chat at 1923 Prohibition Bar at adjacent Mandalay Place. “It’s like, there’s a Raiders game, and nobody can get parking because it becomes a whole thing. When you’re a small company, and 20 people can’t park and they want their money back on a given night, that’s a big slice of business.”

Tuft oversees an independent company run by a small group with private financing. The absence of funds to carry Particle Ink through soft sales was a significant factor in the show’s shutdown.

“There’s no safety net. There’s no $500 million company that can catch you,” Tuft said. “But at the same time, we built something beautiful, that people from all different cultures and all different areas of the live-entertainment industry loved. There wasn’t anyone that saw Particle Ink and said, ‘Eh, it’s OK.’ Everyone has loved it.”

The show is not over, though. Look for Particle Ink to live on, in London, next year.

“We didn’t close here because we weren’t good enough,” Tuft said, while sipping a chocolate martini with “1923” spelled out in the froth. “We closed because we are at the early beginnings of our brand. For a show on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s just not the right time.”

That Dec. 30 collision

Dec. 30 has become a crash of top-line performances, among them Duran Duran, just announced one-off at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. It’s the same night Janet Jackson opens across the Strip at Resorts World Theatre, Afterlife’s Anyma “End of Genesys” EDM spectacle is staged at Sphere, Bruno Mars headlines Dolby Live, Imagine Dragons play their first show ever at The Venetian Theatre and 50 Cent is in the middle of his NYE residency to PH Live.

The Duran Duran booking is the result of the band’s long relationship with Fontainebleau Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi. The veteran entertainment official also signed the band at the Chelsea in his days at the Cosmopolitan.

Banuchi says the band is “an iconic household name.” Agreed. Up there with Bounty.

Tease this …

A popular Las Vegas Strip stage performer is calling it in a couple of weeks, ending a nearly 10-year run here and more than 15 years overall.

Cool Hang Alert

Wild West Wednesdays featuring Tomlinson Brown continues at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan at 10 p.m. Wednesday (natch). They do music, and also cuts, really well at this place. No cover. ​​Click to thebarbershoplv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.