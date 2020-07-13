Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis

Russell Westbrook, second from right, is shown at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with Jai Shaun White, left, Reggie Bush, Greg Yuna, Mike Rashid and Valeriu Gutu, on June 13, 2020. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Exactly one month before announcing he’s tested positive for COVID-19, Russell Westbrook was hanging poolside at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Westbrook was with a group of friends, including former NFL running back Reggie Bush, fashion jeweler Greg Yuna, bodybuilders and trainers Mike Rashid and Valeriu Guto and Wynn club host Jai Shaun White at the outdoor dayclub on June 13.

The group posed for a photo at one of the party space’s VIP bungalows.

Westbrook, a superstar guard with the Houston Rockets, was due to join the team in Orlando when he posted Monday about his positive test:

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.”

None of the other members of Westbrook’s party at the Wynn have posted or announced whether they have tested positive for COVID. Their arrival at the Wynn was the first weekend after the hotel opened, when wearing face coverings was encouraged but not mandatory. Wynn Las Vegas reps have not responded to an email asking if they had been informed if Westbrook might have contracted the virus during the visit.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to restart July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with players quarantined in a “bubble” for safety reasons. The season was suspended on March 11.

Westbrook, fellow superstar James Harden and new Rocket acquisition Luc Mbah are among the players who have yet to arrive in Orlando. Harden’s absence is not explained, though head coach Mike D’Antoni said the players have been working out on their own.

As part of the NBA’s “bubble” COVID protocol, all players are required to quarantine in their rooms for 48 hours after their arrival before practicing with teammates.

